Three Stockton men are in custody after they crashed a carjacked vehicle in Manteca following a pursuit that began in northwest Tracy Monday morning.
A news release from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began when a white Dodge Charger with red wheels was carjacked at gunpoint near Main Street and Oreo Avenue in Stockton Sunday evening.
The victim reported the carjacking Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. and Tracy Police officers received a Flock license plate reader camera alert around 10:15 a.m. that the vehicle was seen in northwest Tracy near Byron and Grant Line roads.
Officers found the Charger and attempted to stop it but the driver fled onto eastbound Interstate 205. A Sheriff’s Department deputy took over the pursuit when it reached the freeway with the Charger reaching speeds of more than 100 mph as they headed onto northbound Interstate 5 and then eastbound Highway 120.
The driver in the Charger attempted to take the Airport Way offramp from Highway 120 and lost control, crashing into a nearby field. The pursuing deputy also crashed into the same field.
Officers from the Tracy and Manteca police departments were joined by officers from the California Highway Patrol and more deputies as the three people in the car fled the crash scene.
Two were captured right away and the third escaped into a nearby neighborhood.
A drone from the Tracy Police Department was called to the scene and located the third suspect hiding in a backyard and he was taken into custody.
A loaded firearm was found during a search of the crashed Charger.
All three suspects and the deputy were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries in the crash.
The three men face charges associated with the stolen Charger, the pursuit and the firearm.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.