The Tracy High School Class of 1982 is searching for classmates to attend 40th reunion festivities in early October.
The Bulldog alumni are set to celebrate during Tracy High’s homecoming on Oct. 7 against the Tokay Tigers.
Alumni are invited to attend the homecoming parade through downtown Tracy at 3 p.m. and are planning on an entry in the parade.
Reunion festivities continue at Wayne Schneider Stadium that night to watch the football game from a reserved seating area for 100 reunion attendees and their guests.
Following the game, the Class of ‘82 will have a social gathering at Rusty’s Pizza, 320 W. Grant Line Road.
Class of ‘82 festivities continues the next day with a Reunion Celebration Social with a full buffet at a location to be determined.
Tickets for the reunion are $45 per person if bought by Aug. 1 and $55 from Aug. 2 on.
Reunion organizers ask attendees to RSVP by July 13 to ths82bulldogs@gamil.com to reserve a spot at the reunion festivities.
For more information visit the reunion page on Facebook at facebook.com/Tracy.High.1982 or at classmates.com.
