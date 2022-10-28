Tracy High’s Voices for Diversity Club is reaching out to local elementary schools in an effort to get them to embrace representations of diversity in the books they offer to kids.
On Monday the club set up a table at the McKinley School Book Fair, where children and parents can select books to buy, to promote Project R.E.A.D. -- Representation, Equity, Acceptance, Diversity. The project encourages folks to donate books to libraries with a mind toward representing all of their schools’ ethnic and cultural groups in the offerings at school libraries.
Senior Alivia Dawson, co-president of Voices for Diversity, said that she was inspired to bring Project R.E.A.D. to elementary schools after growing up and seeing few representations of her African American heritage in titles available to children.
“I never grew up with books that looked like me and I kind of felt left out,” she said. “Basically, we started Project R.E.A.D. so kids could have books that look like them, that reflect them, and also to have cultural understanding to reduce things like implicit biases at younger ages.”
Elizabeth Nichols, also co-president of Voices for Diversity, added that the point of going to the elementary schools like they did on Monday is to make a personal connection with parents and children and explain the benefits of representing cultural diversity in a school library’s offerings.
“Ultimately we’re trying to do this for the city of Tracy and elementary schools. It’s so much more personal when parents and student get to reach out on their own and interact, and that’s what we want to do: interact with the community.”
When they find the books they know will appeal to the K-5 reading levels they create reading lists, and their Project R.E.A.D. website lets people know what books will fit best with what students want to read. So far they’ve connected with students and parents from McKinley and Villalovoz schools.
“We’ve created separate Amazon lists targeted to each school so it fits the demographics so that students can better relate to them,” Nichols said. “We’re doing this to help promote ourselves to other school so hopefully it will gain momentum and spread.”
Their list includes 80 books, and they’ve heard from students who would like to see more books on topics like women in STEM, especially women of color, as well as books that feature manga/anime, Jewish holidays, music, Portuguese culture, and books for bilingual students.
More about the Voices of Diversity club and Project R.E.A.D. can be found at vfdprojectread@gmail.com.
