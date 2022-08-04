Freshman at Tracy High began their journey into high school as they attended the annual Link Crew freshman orientation at the school gymnasium Wednesday morning.
430 freshman are expected to begin class when the 2022-23 school year begins Monday morning.
The freshman orientation partnered juniors and seniors together with the freshman for the year to help ease the transition into high school.
At the orientation freshmen met principal Jon Waggle, the administrative team, counselors, athletic and activities director.
Freshmen had a chance to tour the campus and see where their classes were along with meeting their new classmates and having a pizza lunch.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.