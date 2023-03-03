The verdict was pronounced for the Tracy High Mock trial team as they won first place in the County Competition on Saturday and earned a trip to Los Angles to compete in the state finals in mid-March.
The Tracy High legal team beat St. Mary at the competition held at the San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton, trying the fictional case of the “The People v Franks.”
The case followed a young actor accused of robbery and battery of a fellow actor on a cruise ship during a Shakespeare adaptation of Macbeth at Sea.
The court case’s pretrial issue centers on the fourth amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure.
175 students from 10 high school took the roles of prosecutors, defense attorneys and also served in roles including witnesses, bailiffs, court clerks and courtroom artists.
Preliminary rounds were held Feb. 15 through Feb.23 at the courthouse in the evening. The competition is sponsored by the San Joaquin County Bar Association and the San Joaquin County Office of Education in cooperation with the Constitutional Rights Foundation that introduced the program in 1980.
Tracy High will now move on to the state competition pitting teams from 36 counties trying the case.
Along with the first place honors individual Tracy High Mock Trial members were given the following awards:
• Mateo Espinoza, Top Pretrial Attorney
• Sana Popal, Jenny Ballutay, and Dimeera Kadiwala, Top Attorney
• Kadia Saini and Jenny Ballutay, Top Witness
• Akshara Vaghela, Top Clerk
• Melissa Paul-Vasquez and Srin Ibrahim, coaches pick for team MVP
Other team members are Danica Cerillos, Kavin Satishkumar, Venice Cady, Sam Tatari, and Iris Galicia
