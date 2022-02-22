Tracy High principal Jason Noll will leave his alma mater as he heads over to the Tracy Unified District office as the new Director of Student Services starting July 1.
Noll, a member of the Tracy High Class of 1993, has been principal of the school since 2008.
Noll said he will miss his Tracy High family.
“It is very bittersweet. I love Tracy High. I love this place, all the students, so it’s tough. I’m excited for a new challenge but also it is very hard, this is my 14th year as principal, my kids will still go here and I’ll be back for the activities and stuff but as an everyday thing it’s very hard,” Noll said.
In his first five years as principal he saw the construction of the new campus buildings and construction work continues at the campus today as three of the parking lots are closed for installation of solar panels.
“I’ve seen this campus totally change in my time as principal,” Noll said. “It has been amazing to see the changes, (which have) taken the high school over 100 years old making it modern with all the great stuff, it has been an amazing process,” Noll said.
Noll started in TUSD in 2001 as a counselor at West High where he also coached football and worked with the AVID program.
He has also served as assistant principal at Tracy High, Kelley School and Clover Middle School (now the site of the Tracy Learning Center).
He attended Brigham Young University in Utah receiving a bachelor’s degree in sociology. He received his Pupil Personnel Services Credential and Master’s degree in educational counseling from National University in 2001.
As Director of Student Services he will be overseeing school transfers, attendance issues, discipline issues leading to expulsion, training assistant principals in discipline, overseeing student handbooks, athletics and athletic directors and will be a go to person for administrators’ questions about education code or school board policies.
He said dealing with those types of issues as principal has helped ready him for his new role.
“It’s going to be different. It’s going to be new, as far as a district wide aspect, but some of the things I do every single day as a principal are moving into that role, just district wide, not just my own site. I think it’s right in my wheelhouse of what I can do,” Noll said.
Noll is replacing Dr. Mary Petty who moves to become Director of Continuous Improvement, State and Federal Programs where she will work with the district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan, which is the district’s strategic plan.
She will also oversee federal and state grants and programs and overseeing charter schools and developing school site plans for student achievement.
Petty replaces Tania Salinas who will become the Associate Superintendent of Business Services.
Petty and Salinas begin their positions on July 1.
