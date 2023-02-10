Tracy High School took second place overall honors while Mountain House School’s Jordan Prawira was the second place overall student at the 42 annual Academic Decathlon held by the San Joaquin County Office of Education.
The competition featured 14 high schools from throughout San Joaquin County and began on Jan 18 with an online essay event and continued virtually on Jan. 24 though 26 testing the teams’ knowledge of art, literature, mathematics, music, science and social science. This year’s decathlon events were tied to the theme of the “American Revolution and the New Nation.”
Competition moved to Lathrop High on Saturday for teams to participate in the Super Quiz followed by the award ceremony.
The top overall school in the competition was Middle College High School from Lodi receiving the Dave Sorgent’s Winner Cup and will advance to the statewide California Academic Decathlon competition in March in Santa Clara.
The top overall high scoring student was John Mathews from Middle College High School who received the $1,000 Walter Rathhaus Award.
Schools can field multiple teams, but only one Division I team can compete from each school. Each nine-member team consists of three students in each of three categories based on grade point average: Honors (3.75 to 4.0-plus), Scholastic (3.0 – 3.74), and Varsity (up to 2.99).
In Saturday’s Super Quiz Middle College High School was the first place team with Tracy High tied for second place with Stockton Early College Academy and Mountain House High taking third place. Super Quiz winners received individual medals and a team plaque.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
