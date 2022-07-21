Outbuildings and a fence were heavily damaged in fire at a home off Lorraine Road Thursday morning.
South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews were first called to a report of a fire in the backyard of a home in the 9000 block of Lorraine Road in South Tracy.
Division Chief Brian Bagley said the fire burned an attached patio, another detached building and damaged part of the home.
Crews at the scene had to call for a water truck as there were no fire hydrants on Lorraine Road which lies in and unincorporated pocket of San Joaquin County.
A column of black smoke from the fire could be seen from 11th Street and MacArthur Drive.
As the fire burned it ignited a fence with homes off Glenbrook Drive on the other side.
Bagley said a second alarm was called on the fire with those crews sent to Glenbrook Drive to push the flames back away from the subdivision.
Crews brough the fire under control and no one was reported injured in the fire but Bagley said an outbuilding with poultry and other animals was burned. It was unknown how many animals perished in the fire.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.