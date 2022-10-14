Lisa Roth’s letter (Take the pledge, Your Voice, Oct. 7) and recent events prodded me to write. Things are just getting too nasty.
On a local social media site I read some of the vilest statements about the homeless. I expect to see the “not in my backyard” comments, but comments like “they’re all drug addicts” or referring to them as animals are demeaning and uncalled for. One comment, the one that really got me was “they need to be eradicated.” Yes eradicated. This is how low some have sunk.
Another target are the newcomers from the Bay Area; they are blamed for crime in Tracy. It’s always someone else isn’t it?
Political signs are torn down and left on the sidewalk like so much trash. You can disagree and still respect your opponent. Let your vote voice your opposition.
I’m tired of all the vitriol. It has to stop. The homeless are not worthless, the majority are simply people the system has failed. They didn’t choose to live in their car or a tent. The people from the Bay Area did not move here because Tracy was ripe for looting, they came because they were priced out of the Bay Area. We should welcome them.
As Rodney King said in 1992, “I just want to say, you know, can we all get along?” he implored everyone watching. “Can we get along? Can we stop making it horrible for the older people and the kids?” And as Thumper said "If you can't say something nice, don't say nothing at all."
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
