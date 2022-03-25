Editor,
This letter is in response to Robin Cole’s hit piece last week against one of Tracy’s strongest pillars, Robert Rickman.
To start with, Robin Cole has demonstrated her anti-police bias on many occasions. This is clearly shown in her letter to the editor dated Jan. 14 called “TPD Disappointment” as well as her letter last week, which attacks Rickman for daring to do double duty to serve his community.
The “Defund” community does a poor job at masking what they are truly about, and Cole’s disdain for those sworn to protect us is pretty clear. Haven’t they noticed the results of that ill-conceived movement?
It’s telling that this is what the defunders have chosen to use against Rickman. I guess this is the best they have -- someone that not only wears the badge, but also finds time to serve as a County Supervisor.
Most residents that voted Rickman into office appreciate that he is in law enforcement.
Cole asks if people believe Rickman is pulling 16-hour workdays. The answer is yes! Rickman works tirelessly and somehow still remains accessible to the people he represents, which is a rare trait to find in elected officials.
Shawn Cannon, Tracy
