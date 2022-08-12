Candidates for Tracy Mayor and Tracy City Council will have to get their petitions in today if they want to be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Both Tracy Mayor Nancy Young and Councilman Dan Arriola had filed their petitions as of Wednesday night, and the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters verified the signatures on their petitions as registered voters living in Tracy. They need 20 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.
If an incumbent does not file the deadline is extended to Wednesday, Aug. 17. In this case two-term council member Veronica Vargas is ineligible to run for re-election because of term limits, and is not considered an incumbent. Vargas is running for state assembly, challenging 13th District Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua.
Tracy City Clerk Adrianne Richardson reported that Councilman Mateo Bedolla has also qualified for the ballot in the race for mayor, and while Councilwoman Eleassia Davis has turned in her petition, the Registrar of Voters had yet to verify her signatures as of Wednesday.
City Council challengers Amrik Wander, Dan Evans, Alice English, William Muetzenberg and Ameni Alexander had also turned in their petitions, and they also await verification of signatures.
Richardson also reported that Wes Huffman, who previously served on the Tracy City Council from 2000 to 2004, has taken out a petition to run for council and will have to turn in that petition today.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.