Tolbert play to be revived by Tracy Woman’s Club

Tracy, Our Town USA, a play written and produced by Evelyn Tolbert, made a multi-year run more than a decade ago. The latest version was in 2018 and featured the contributions of women to Tracy’s history.
Now it appears that a new version of the play will be developed soon under the sponsorship of the Tracy Woman’s Club, which has asked Maggie Foresee-Griese to be the director.
Maggie sent me an email a few days ago to report that she is researching Tracy’s history at the Tracy Historical Museum and wants to meet with me “to hear my take on on how I’d like to include the Tracy Press in a scene.”
“I want to ensure I have my facts straight,” she said. “I’m more of a newbie than the rest of the ladies involved in the past, so I have some catching up to do.”
I told Maggie that we will get together sometime soon, and she cautioned me, “It may be a bit of a conversation, since I plan on adding in some scenes and taking a different approach than has been used before.”
Anyway, I’ll do my best to help her delve into Tracy history. I’ll be looking forward to hearing how her “different approach” is taking shape.
Parker Acres and Parker Estates?
The email from Maggie is one of several interesting ones I’ve received in the past couple of weeks. Another email message came from David and Eloisa Finnen. It, too, dealt with Tracy history.
“This week, your telling of the Parker Acres was very enjoyable,” they wrote. “We moved to Tracy in 1993 and after several years bought a home in 2007.”
The Finnens, who live on the 300 block of West Whittier Avenue, said, “Our mortgage paperwork tells us our house was part of what is called Parker Estates (sounds fancy) and our house was built in 1944. Can you share any information about Parker Estates?”
I’ll do my best to find the answer to the Finnens’ question, but I haven’t found a solid answer yet. I can only surmise that what was originally Parker Acres in 1923 was named so because the residential development of C.C. House’s was based on dividing the 50 acres north of Eaton Avenue into one-acre parcels.
House encouraged purchasers of the one-acre parcels to create small farms and possibly generate some cash from selling produce grown on the property.
I can also only surmise that House’s idea only went so far, because not everyone wanted to own an acre of property and be a mini-farmer. Most people probably only wanted to buy smaller parcels for one or several lots on which to have homes built. Hence the name Parker Acres morphed into Parker Estates.
Because House lived and worked in Stockton, C.E. “Pete” Ritter became House’s lead salesperson in Tracy. If he were still alive, he could no doubt give me (and the Finnens) a more definitive answer.
I’ll check with Pete’s grandson, Paul Ritter, and see if he has inherited some documentation on the Parker Acres and Parker Estates names.
And Paul may not be the only person with some insight into the reason for the different Parker development name.
I can tell you one thing. Everyone I’ve known, especially those who have lived north of Eaton Avenue, have always called it Parker Acres.
A legacy from the Parker Acres and Parker Estates days are the 200-foot-deep back yards in many neighborhoods. Carlton Way between Parker Avenue and Holly Drive is one stretch of streets where the 200-foot backyards were carved up to create spaces for apartments covering several deep back yards.
The apartments cannot be seen from the street and in some cases that has meant problems for police and fire service.
If I learn more about the Parker Acres and Parker Estates names, I’ll report my findings in the next several weeks.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
