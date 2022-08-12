Editor,
The Aug. 5 article, “Code enforcement operation looks to correct Motel 6 violations” confused me. Here’s a business that has been short-changing the City of Tracy for who knows how long and they get time to correct code violations? Really?
The article says the owners have replaced their “management team” for a new team as if they had no idea what was going on at their business. I’d argue that they either knew or should have known. The previous management team was renting rooms off the books! Didn’t the owners notice a reduction in room rentals, of income?
Why rent rooms off the books? To hide income! To avoid paying taxes, to avoid Tracy’s transient occupancy tax of 10% of the rent paid (right now the least expensive room is $119).
So why is the City of Tracy giving this business time to fix the code violations? They stiffed us – the taxpayers who have to make up the difference – and we’re giving them a bye?
I hope that the City, the State, and the Feds are assessing Motel 6 a huge back tax bill based on the average occupancy of surrounding hotels/motels for at least the past year. And we should not allow Motel 6 to rent any room until ALL the code violations, even the most minor, is fixed. Once everything is fixed Motel 6’s business license should be put on probation for at least a minimum of a year.
It’s one thing to be business friendly, it’s another to give away the store.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.