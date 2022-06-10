The leading candidates have emerged for two local legislative seats up for a vote at the Nov. 8 general election, though many races in San Joaquin County are still too close to call following Tuesday’s election night polling.
The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters reported that only 5.3% (20,375 voters) of the county’s registered voters (385,040) had been counted, with many mail-in ballots still to be counted and more continuing to arrive at the elections office. The county and the California Secretary of State have until July 15 to certify the election results.
Based on early mail-in ballots and results from polling places, the Nov. 8 runoff for the 13th Assembly District will be between Democratic incumbent Carlos Villapudua and Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas.
Villapudua led the way with 4,708 votes (56.75%), a substantial lead over Vargas with 2,319 votes (27.95%). Tracy Councilman Mateo Bedolla gained 1,248 votes (15.04%) for a distant third.
The 13th District covers western San Joaquin County, including Tracy, Mountain House and Stockton. Villapudua has represented the district since he was elected in 2020.
The Ninth U.S. Congressional District seat, which represents Tracy, Mountain House, Manteca and Stockton, will likely see a runoff between Democratic Josh Harder, who got 7,336 votes (36.5%), and Republican Tom Patti, who got 5,816 votes (28.9%). Republican Jim Shoemaker is in third place with 2,992 votes (14.9%).
The winner of the November runoff will replace Democrat Jerry McNerney, who will leave office at the end of his present term. The Ninth District was reshaped after the 2020 census. In addition to Mountain House, Stockton, Lodi and Escalon, the district will add Tracy and Manteca as well as the northern portion of Stanislaus County just east of the San Joaquin County line following the Nov. 8 election.
Harder has represented the 10th District since he was first elected in 2018, but the 10th District will be moved to cover most of Contra Costa County after redistricting takes effect. Patti is currently a San Joaquin County Supervisor representing the Third District, including the rural Delta area, plus the cities of Lathrop and Manteca.
Former Tracy Unified School District Superintendent Troy Brown held a strong lead in his bid for re-election as San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools. Brown, who was appointed to his position in October 2020 to replace James Mousalimas, will likely defeat challenger Brian Michael Biedermann. Brown had with 10,757 votes (64.56%) compared with 5,905 (35.44%) for Biedermann.
Closely contested local races include that for San Joaquin County District Attorney. Challenger Ron Freitas collected 9,526 votes (54.71%) in early polling compared to 7,885 votes (45.29%) for incumbent Tori Verber Salazar.
The county race for Fourth District Supervisor, representing the northern and eastern part of the county, including Lodi, is too close to call, with four candidates within 200 votes of each other. One of them will replace Board Chairman Chuck Winn, who is at the end of his second term and was ineligible to run again because of term limits.
Steve Colangelo had 924 votes (20.91%), Steven J. Ding had 887 votes (20.07%), Doug Kuehne had 811 votes (18.35%) and Nancy G. St. Clair had 740 votes (16.75%). Also running for that seat are Paul Brennan, 532 votes (12.04%) and Steve Moore, 525 votes (11.88%).
Four candidates seek to replace Second District Supervisor Kathy Miller, representing north Stockton, who also terms out this year. Paul Canepa had 1,409 votes (43.26%) for a strong lead, with Elbert Holman Jr., with 885 votes (27.17%) in second place.
San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters Heather Ditty died unexpectedly on Saturday after 6 months on the job. Her office continued with its work this week under Assistant Registrar of Voters Olivia Hale.
The county reported on Wednesday that out of about 42,000 vote-by-mail ballots received as of Saturday, only about 15,000 had actually been posted as of Tuesday, and the rest did not scan properly, requiring the county to work with the state’s elections office to make sure those votes are properly counted. Another 77,000 mail-in ballots arrived on Tuesday and had yet to be scanned, and the county expects many of these will have the same scanning issues as the initial batch of ballots. The county also expects that more mail-in ballots postmarked on or before Election Day, June 7, will arrive by June 14.
The county estimates that it collected about 7,000 ballots from polling places where people voted in-person on Tuesday, accounting for only 0.5% of San Joaquin County’s registered voters.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
