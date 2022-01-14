Editor,
The last couple of issues of the Tracy Press had Letters to the Editor about how Tracy Police Officers handled two different situations.
In the first letter two officers were asked to help enforce mask wearing at the Interfaith Ministries location. They said “No”. The reason? “They didn’t work for the governor.” They must have forgotten that they work for us.
The second letter in the Press the following week was from a woman who had been homeless in Tracy and had asked an officer for help. This officer, Shawn Potter, helped her find the resources she needed.
I was disgusted by how the officers handled the first situation and inspired by the second. We need more dedicated officers like Officer Potter.
Chief of Police Sekou Millington has stated: “The Tracy Police Department has established the values of “Service, Integrity, and Excellence” …supported by strong policy, training, supervision, progressive thinking, accountability, transparency, community engagement and community expectations.” (This quote is taken from the Tracy Police Department’s home page.)
I wholeheartedly support the Chief and the Officers of the Department who embrace and display the values stated above, however, it seems that some of the officers haven’t got the message. In my opinion these two acted like privileged frat boys, too self-important to give the assistance requested of them.
These two officers failed to live up to our community expectations of providing service. Perhaps they’re in the wrong profession, or need more training, or like unruly children, they need a major attitude adjustment. It’s apparent that these two did not embody or live up to the values of the department or our community. Tracy deserves better.
Robin Cole, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.