The 5 North Track and Field team has qualified 12 individuals and eight relay teams for the USA Track and Field (USATF) 2022 Junior Olympics, set to take place in Sacramento, Calif.
The prestigious event will kick off on July 25 and run through July 31 at Sacramento State University’s Hornet Stadium. The event has proven to be a starting point for many Olympic greats in the past and the local teams will be represented well.
The qualifying USATF event took place last month (June 24-26) at Modesto Junior College and any individual or team placed eighth or above secured a berth at the championship event.
5 North can boast plenty of qualifications but three relay teams and four individuals shone the brightest with some outstanding results.
On the men’s side, Mario Quezada came first in the 11-12 age group high jump event with a height of 4 feet, 7 inches. He also qualified for the 80-meter hurdles event, coming fifth with a time of 15.29. Elsewhere, Ayden Marotta came fifth in the 13-14 200 meters (24.81) and 400 meters (57.45) races.
In the women’s, Borislava Tomova qualified for three individual events, headlined by her second place in the 13-14 high jump with a height of 4 feet, 7 inches. Tomova also came fifth in the long jump with a distance of 14-10 and eighth in the 100 meters hurdles with a time of 20.08.
Jordyn Bernard came fourth in the 11-12 long jump to qualify for the championships with a distance of 13-11. She also came sixth in the 100 meters with a time of 13.54.
In the relay’s, two men’s teams and one women’s team ended their qualifiers on the podium. The men’s 4 x 400 11-12 age group team – consisting of Harold Boyd, Ryder Harmison, Myles Padgett, and Quezada – came third with a time of 4:40.82.
The Men’s 4 x 400 13-14 age group team – which featured Braylon Lindsey, Marcus Moreno, William Young III, and Marotta – came second with a time of 4:13.52.
On the women’s side, their 4 x 400 13-14 age group team – featuring Marley Arrizano, Jael Bernard, Zhanee Sutton, and Tomova – came third with a time of 4:38.58 to secure their tickets to Sacramento.
In addition, the Men’s 4 x 100 9-10 age group and 4 x 100 13-14 age group teams both qualified for the championship event from fourth and fifth respectively. The women’s 4 x 100 (13-14), 4 x 100 (9-10), and 4 x 100 (7-8) teams all also qualified.
