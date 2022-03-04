The West and Millennium track and field teams opened their season on Saturday at the Viking Invitational at Edison High in Stockton.
In the varsity boys competition the Millennium team placed eighth out of 18 teams with a score of 28. The Falcons got their top award in the 4x100 relay, where the team of seniors Antoinne Rivers, Joseph Goitia and Nate Washington and junior Christian Lavegetto placed second with a time of 46.55 seconds.
West placed ninth (21), and the Wolf Pack’s top performer was senior Timothy Miles, placing second in the 300-meter hurdles (43.81).
In the varsity girls competition West placed ninth (19) out of 14 teams, and Millennium placed 12th (10). West senior Roselyn Lazum placed second in the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches), and the team of seniors Samantha Chew, Olayinka Bossa, Roselyn Lazum and Sierrah Hill placing third (55.93).
West was the top team in the junior varsity boys competition (129) out of 13 teams. Freshman Yosef Poblano won both the 100-meter dash (11.53) and 200-meter dash (, 23.56); sophomore Cameron Williams won the 110-meter hurdles (16.70) and 300-meter hurdles (46.01); freshman Jonathan Hupman won the 800-meter run (2:14.92); junior Andrew Rozales won the 3200-meter run (12:32.64); sophomore Xavier Cardona Renshaw won the long jump (19-07¼.) and West also won the 4x100 relay (45.87).
West’s JV girls placed fifth (54.5) out of 13 teams, with freshman Makayla Pelesasa winning the shot put (25-7). Millennium’s JV boys placed 13th (1), and Millennium’s JV girls placed 12th (3).
