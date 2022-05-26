West’s sophomore hurdler Cameron Williams always felt like he was destined for track and field and it all started when his mom put him on the synthetic rubber at the age of eight.
Self-admittedly, Williams has always been “a tall, lengthy kid.” Back then, competing for the Blazing Jaguars youth track team, Williams was already excelling at national tournaments. He always had the predispositions to become a high level athlete and his parents always encouraged him to keep going. Williams credits that as the main reason for being where he is today. The other is those who continue to write him off.
“One of my goals is just to prove people wrong because everyone doubts me,” Williams told the Tracy Press. “That gives me motivation. It makes me want to work hard every day.
“My parents, too. My mom helps me a lot. She motivates me and cares for me. My dad helps me get to practice every day and shows me that he wants me to get better every day. My mom was the first to introduce me to sports. I have to succeed for them.”
Fast forward to the present, Williams is preparing to represent his school at the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships – set to take place at Buchanan High School in Clovis this weekend. It comes as a bit of a surprise at this stage of his high school career, but Williams’ whole life on the track has been all about steady development.
“I was not thinking that I would make it to State at the start of the year,” Williams admitted. “I know I’m still young and developing. But around the Tri-City Athletic League trials and finals, I knew that I would have a chance. I was recording some of the best times in the state.”
From the TCAL league finals, through the CIF Sac-Joaquin-Section Division 1 finals, to the Masters, Williams has seen constant improvement in his times.
The sophomore took second place in the league 110-meters hurdles finals at 14.96. He then improved at the divisionals, taking gold at 14.87. Most recently at the Masters finals, Williams clocked his personal best time of 14.64 to finish second and advance to the grand finale at State.
West’s track and field head coach, TJ Williams, credits Cameron’s dedication and raw talent for his gradual but rapid development.
“He’s a really dedicated kid,” Williams said. “He kept telling me, ‘Coach, I’m going to do this.’ I’m very impressed with him. He’s a very talented young man that has bought into the program and overcome injuries and some technical issues to get to where he is. He has come a long way but there was potential there from the start.”
Williams also revealed that Cameron was not actually much of a hurdler at first. His early track success was not in hurdles events. Just over a year ago, Williams was not really able to grasp and master the three-step technique required to leap over the hurdles.
What speaks volumes of Williams’ character, commitment to the cause, and passion for the sport is the fact that now, at the end of his sophomore year, he holds the third fastest 110 hurdles time in the school’s history – .15 of a second behind Lamont Webb (14.49) who clocked his time in 1996 and 1.09 seconds behind the record holder, Warren Williams (13.55), who set the bar in 2019.
When asked about how it feels to be so high in the all-time rankings already, Williams said: “It’s nice.” He was very coy but elaborated further, knowing time is on his side.
“I know what I have to do to get better in order to break it,” Williams continued. “Knowing the guy who holds it, I’m already close to his times from when he was a sophomore, so I think I can do it.”
West’s coach, TJ, believes that being able to measure himself up against one of the program’s all time greats has been a great source of motivation for Cameron. Williams takes pride in the fact that former athletes willingly return to the school and give the next generation their time of day.
“One of the things that keeps our program going is that our former athletes come back to talk and train with the kids,” Williams said. “Cam getting to work with a guy that used to be the No. 2 in the nation when he was here gave him some inspiration and focus. He was able to really lock in and take off on this journey.”
Another thing that bodes really well for the future of the West track and field program is the culture that coach Williams is trying to instill. The program went from having around 150 participating kids before the pandemic to around 50 this season. But a solid set of foundations is being put in place in order to put the sport back on the map.
“We want to rebuild and get the whole program back to where it once was,” Williams said. “Our core values are hard work, discipline, and integrity and we need all of the kids that come here to buy in. If you stick to those, you’ll be fine and everything will come to fruition.”
Cameron Williams’ success this season has borne the flag for West. The hurdler became the one carrying the torch in a sense. And sometimes, all it takes is one to lift a losing team or to reinvigorate a program. A team captain as a sophomore, Williams has embraced the leadership role – handling any pressure expertly.
“It means a lot to be a part of this team and to be a captain,” Williams said. “After the pandemic really messed up the team, it was important to try and motivate people to join and to show them that West High track is serious.”
With the State meet looming, Williams plans to run his heart out and try to get in the 13.9 second region at Friday’s trials to make it to the finals the next day. With that, he has his coaches’ full support, though TJ holds lofty expectations of his own – for Cameron and the future of the program.
“My expectations for him (Cameron) and the team are always high,” Williams said. “We always train with State in mind. That’s our focus all the time. Theoretically, it is an honor in itself just to get there, but I don’t see it that way. We’re trying to get to the Championship, to the finals.
“That’s the mentality you have to have. The hope is that Cam gets to State the next two years and is in position to win it. But you can never be satisfied with just making it, we’re trying to win this thing. And the ability is there, we just have to put it on the track.”
