A terrific sophomore season has come to an end for West’s Cameron Williams as the hurdler – and the lone local representative at the California Interscholastic Federation State Track and Field Championships – finished 12th overall in the 110 hurdles.
Williams clocked a time of 14.85 during last Friday’s prelims at the Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis and ultimately did not make the finals. Williams’ time was .21 of a second below his personal best from the CIF SJS Masters finals two weeks ago which earned him a silver medal.
As a sophomore, though, things certainly need to be put into perspective. With room still to grow physically, Williams making it this far was an incentivized feat in itself. The fact that he is the 12th fastest hurdler in California already – with two more years in high school left – is a bonus. The cherry on top in a sense.
“This was a great season for him (Williams),” Cameron’s head coach, TJ Williams, told the Tracy Press. “But he still has a long way to go. We will continue the journey over the summer where we will put a lot of emphasis on the weight room. That is the key to success.”
The next natural step for Willliams is to continue filling out his naturally long frame. That will go a long way in gaining more explosiveness and ultimately improving the final times. But perhaps the most encouraging thing is that even now, Williams managed to get out in front of his State preliminary heat.
An unfortunate trail leg hit of a hurdle followed, throwing him off balance and dropping into fourth, but the solid foundation to build on is there. Williams and the Wolf Pack know exactly where they are and what they need to do to get to where they want to be.
Williams led the way for West as captain this year. Typically, being a team leader in your second year is ahead of the curve. But Williams handled the pressure and expectations with poise and maturity. TJ believes that this will put the hurdler in good stead for the remainder of his high school career – perhaps even in position to win it all.
“I think Cam’s biggest development came in leadership,” Williams said. “He took on the responsibility of becoming a captain in our program and it’s tough being a captain for us. I put a lot of expectations and pressure on them to rise to the occasion. Our program is athlete led and coach fed. We count on our leaders to be independent thinkers and I believe that it will serve Cam and the others well long after they’re done running.”
