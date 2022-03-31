West vs. St. Mary’s
March 23, West High
Varsity boys: St Mary’s 63, West 61
100 - 2, Elijah Robertson-Kelly, 12.61. 3, Johnathan Aye, 13.18.
200 - 1, Edward Ochoa, 25.37. 2, David Torres, 25.49. 3, Elijah Robertson-Kelly, 26.27.
400 - 2, David Torres, 56.45. 3, Edward Ochoa, 58.85.
800 - 2, Jose Jacobo Martinez, 2:21.67. 3, Manuel Paredes, 2:43.00.
1600 - 1, Jose Jacobo Martinez, 5:20.33. 2, Manuel Paredes, 6:09.80. 3, Jose Salas, 6:12.85.
3200 - 1, Jose Jacobo Martinez, 12:15.86. 2, Jose Salas, 12:51.23. 3, Manuel Paredes, 14:25.21.
110 hurdles - 2, Timothy Miles, 19.46.
300 hurdles - 2, Timothy Miles, 44.03.
4x100 relay - 1, West (Edward Ochoa, Timothy Miles, Rayyan Rayyan, Elijah Robertson-Kelly), 45.81.
4x400 relay - 1, West (Edward Ochoa, David Torres, Timothy Miles, Ekam Hundal), 3:56.18.
High jump - 2, Ekam Hundal, 5-4.
Triple jump - 2, Rayyan Rayyan, 34-10.
Varsity girls: St Mary’s 78, West 26
100 - 3, Olayinka Bossa, 13.75.
200 - 2, Olayinka Bossa, 28.71.
400 - 1, Jalyn Delgado, 1:12.74.
Shot put - 2, Mele Leao, 26-8.
Discus - 2, Mele Leao, 72-7. 3, Faviana Navas, 62-5.
Pole vault - 1, Roselyn Lazum, 8-0.
Junior varsity boys: West 76, St Mary’s 60
100 - 1, Yosef Poblano, 11.69.
200 - 1, Yosef Poblano, 24.49. 2, Joseph Ramos Fortes, 24.96.
400 - 1, Xavier Cardona Renshaw, 51.84.
800 - 2, Jonathan Hupman, 2:18.77. 3, Andrew Rozales, 2:21.78.
1600 - 1, Jonathan Hupman, 4:50.45. 3, Andrew Rozales, 5:23.79.
3200 - 1, Jonathan Hupman, 10:59.00. 3, Andrew Rozales, 12:51.22.
110 hurdles - 1, Cameron Williams, 16.70. 2, McKye Valdez, 19.44. 3, Marcel Bovell, 19.92.
300 hurdles - 1, Cameron Williams, 42.70. 3, McKye Valdez, 48.63.
Shot put - 3, Donaldo Freitas, 38-1.
High jump - 3, Donaldo Freitas, 5-0.
Pole vault - 1, Xavier Soria, 10-0. 3, Caleb Cosme, 6-0.
Long jump - 1, Xavier Cardona Renshaw, 19-2.50. 3, Clarence Shavers, 17-10.
Triple jump - 1, Clarence Shavers, 35-9. 2, McKye Valdez, 34-10.
Junior varsity girls: West 76, St Mary’s 55
100 - 1, Jazeline Ayo, 14.20. 2, Nicole Sweet, 14.35. 3, Aida Millar, 14.51.
200 - 1, Rianna Quiruz, 28.64.
400 - 1, Rianna Quiruz, 1:07.82. 2, Vin Yani Monet Cottier Ross, 1:39.74.
800 - 3, Liliana Hernandez, 3:56.63.
1600 - 3, Liliana Hernandez, 8:22.62.
3200 - 1, Liliana Hernandez, 16:06.48. 2, Vin Yani Monet Cottier Ross, 16:54.20.
100 hurdles - 1, Jaylene Martinez, 20.10. 2, Jocelyn Martinez, 21.50.
300 hurdles - 2, Jocelyn Martinez, 1:00.43. 3, Jaylene Martinez, 1:01.34.
4x100 relay - 1, West (Amber Li, Nicole Sweet, Jazeline Ayo, Rianna Quiruz), 55.41.
Shot put - 1, Makayla Pelesasa, 26-6. 2, Alondra Perez, 21-6. 3, Kaelyn Grace Garcia, 19-10.
Discus - 1, Makayla Pelesasa, 57-4. 2, Alondra Perez, 52-9. 3, Kaelyn Grace Garcia, 45-5.
High jump - 2, Aida Millar, 3-8.
Pole vault - 3, Kaelyn Grace Garcia, 5-6.
Triple jump - 1, Aida Millar, 29-5½.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.