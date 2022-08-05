The city of Tracy had a number of athletes that represented well at the recent USA Track and Field Junior Olympics in Sacramento, but perhaps none greater than 15-year-old Kyrrahlynn Dowell.
A student at Tracy High, Dowell was the lone local young athlete to return home from the prestigious event with two medals to her name. This comes after she failed to qualify 4 years prior, and is a testament to her work ethic and determination since then.
“It was an amazing experience that I worked really hard for,” Dowell told the Tracy Press. “Coming back from never even qualifying to being top three, it’s amazing to me.”
Dowell has been running track since the fourth grade and up until this year she has always competed against older, more physically developed athletes.
This year, however, the Tracy native got to compete in her own age group, 15-16, and collecting the hardware was all of the validation she could have hoped for.
Kyrrahlynn stepped on the second and third levels of the podium at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium last week, coming second in the women’s Heptathlon with a personal best score of 4099, and she placed third in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.74 – another PR.
To pull out two PR’s on the biggest stage, when it matters most, is quite the feat. However, it’s not that surprising in Dowell’s case. Her mom, Kristalynn Howard, revealed that when she would compete and lose against older kids, Kyrralynn would focus on getting the best out of herself and beating her own times.
That’s the mindset that primed Dowell for arguably the biggest moment of her young career to date.
Another sign of Dowell’s love for the sport and hunger to succeed is the fact that she competed at this year’s JO unattached (not part of any club). With her mom tied down with work commitments, she would not be able to get to and from practices regularly. However, she still wanted to compete and she made it work.
“She does it on her own,” Howard said of her daughter's dedication. “She has the drive to do it. She’s out there practicing on her own. She ran unattached but called some of her past coaches and was able to work out arrangements with them to help her prepare. I’ve never seen a young person have this type of drive before.”
Dowell does not shy away from challenges. She embraces them. Her strongest event on paper is the 100-meters hurdles, but she medaled in the 400-meter variation of it in Sacramento, having not really competed in it prior.
“The first time I ever ran it, I collapsed,” Dowell said. “I almost passed out. I couldn’t walk. But running it again and again felt better. It was interesting. It’s definitely not my favorite event and I didn’t know that I could medal in it so it felt really good when I did.”
Kyrrahlynn’s other medal came in the heptathlon – a competition made up of seven events from which scores are added up based on where you place. Dowell came first in the 800 meters and 100 meters hurdles to cement her spot near the top. Good performances in the long jump, high jump, shot put, javelin, and 200 meters secured her the silver.
The events are split up over two days with 30 minutes between each event on the day of competition. Dowell didn’t have a specific strategy for it other than prioritizing her strongest track events. The rest just fell into place.
Looking at how eagerly and diligently Dowell puts in the work in order to get to where she is, her future Olympic dreams don’t feel out of reach. Having to grind and put in the work doesn’t faze her. Neither does adversity. Those are the key ingredients in pursuit of success.
“It would feel amazing,” Dowell said of her hopes to run at the highest level one day. “All of the hard work, the hardships of being an athlete, getting through wanting to give up, I just hope I can make it there. When I do, I will look back on my younger self and I know that I will be really proud.”
The fruits of Dowell’s labor that came as a result of her pure desire to compete make it very easy to buy into her ambitious dreams. With a couple of more high school years left, there is no ceiling on how high she can get and her mom will always be cheering in her corner.
“I definitely share her ambitions, I want the best for her,” Howard said. “To be able to run in the Olympics would be amazing but I also want to be realistic because I know how hard it is. Not that I tell her she can’t do it, but I make sure she always looks at other opportunities that are in front of her.”
