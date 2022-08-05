Tracy High’s Ciella Seals’ name will forever be etched in the school’s track and field history books. However, her impact on the local community does not end after crossing the finish line.
Seals cracked Pilar Arroyo’s long standing women’s 100 meters school record on May 6 during the Tri-City Athletic League Finals in Lodi. The sprinter dominated the competition with a time of 12.10, besting her predecessor's time – set back in 1996 – by .04 seconds.
Despite the historic accomplishment, Seals was coy when asked about it. The natural sense of excitement was impossible to tame, however, Ciella chose to humbly look at the bigger picture rather than bask in her glory.
“As much as I love to have that record, I do hope it gets broken sooner or later,” Seals told the Tracy Press. “I hope young athletes keep coming up and it continues to get broken, because that’s what records are for. It feels great to have it, but I hope it doesn’t stand for too long.”
On what setting the record meant to her the day it happened, Seals said: “I really was not expecting to break it. I was shocked at first. It didn’t really hit me. I was super excited once it did but I had to refocus and remember that there was the rest of the season still to go. But it was definitely an amazing feeling.”
Seals enjoyed a great season on the track for the Bulldogs in 2022. The school record was likely the peak, but she maintained the lofty heights right until the very end.
The junior performed well at the USA Track and Field (USATF) Pacific Association Region 16 Junior Olympics qualifiers and comfortably advanced to the main show which took place last week in Sacramento.
There, Seals cherished the competition and placed 31st overall in the women’s 100 meters with a time of 12.59. The Tracy native was also part of the Central Valley Roadrunners’ 4x100 relay team which finished 11th overall with a time of 47.88.
“The competition was insane,” Seals said of her experience competing on the big stage. “It’s definitely something that shows you where you’re really at competitively and what you need to do to get further. It really helps you push yourself to your limits.”
Sunday marked the end of the prestigious USATF event, bringing a close to an overall satisfying year for Seals. She accomplished a lot on the track for both the Bulldogs and her club. Seals is now enjoying a break from running but her mind, however, is still going.
Seals is now putting in a ton of work in the community as part of her senior ag science project which she needs to complete in order to graduate next year. And although it’s an academic requirement, it means a whole lot more to Seals, being from Tracy.
The project is called “Staying on Track” and it focuses on children in sports in low income environments. The goal is to make sport more affordable and accessible to them. In order to help, Seals is collecting new and used running shoes that she will exchange for a check. That will then be donated to a local youth sports program.
Reflecting on taking such an admirable initiative, Seals said she always wanted to give back and doing so through sport was the route that made the most sense.
“It (sport) has always been such a big part of my life,” she said. “I knew that if I wanted to make some sort of an impact in my community, I wanted to do something involving what I love and helping younger generations.”
With the project underway, Seals made sure to emphasize the importance of using any sort of platform, big or small, in order to make a difference.
“It feels great to do this because not a lot of people are able to do stuff like that,” Seals explained. “I think that with track and everything, I’ve made that name for myself and continuing to give back to the community in the same way is a really great thing that I hope many people will recognize and continue to remember.”
