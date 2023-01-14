Tracy area no stranger to epic floods

It was in 1938, a year after my family moved from Ontario in Southern California to Tracy, that I saw my first Tracy flood.
My dad took my brother, Tom, and me out to the Highway 50 bridge over Paradise Cut, where we could see nothing but water extending eastward across Stewart Tract to the San Joaquin River. The highway was covered with water and closed to traffic.
Since then, I’ve seen a number of flooded fields and roadways in different parts of the Tracy area. The current flooding of fields south of town is one of a series of floods that have hit the Tracy area over the years.
Today’s flood is caused mostly by water rushing out of Corral Hollow Canyon in the creek with the same name, which usually stays within its banks until reaching Chrisman Road. It’s there that the creek channel ends and water begins to spread over fields and several rural roads.
Major floods in the Tracy area, however, have mostly been the result of levee breaks on the San JoaquinRiver and Paradise Cut east of Tracy. The breaches occur during periods of high water runoff levels from Sierra streams and reservoirs in the San Joaquin, Merced. Tuolumne and Stanislaus rivers.
Those good-sized floods have been recorded in 1938, 1950, 1955 and 1997.
The 1950 flood stopped the construction site of Deuel Vocational Institution for more than a year and it was followed five years later with flood that inundated parts of the San Joaquin River Club.
The most-recent flood started in late December 1996 with levee leaks and breaks on both sides of the San Joaquin River near Vernalis.
At first, the flooded areas on this side of the river extended as far north as Intestate 205.
To keep water from backing into the area just north of Banta, a make-shift dam was built by the Pescadero Reclamation District on Tom Paine Slough on the north side of I-205. A break in the eastern side of Paradise Cut near DVI washed out the dam, however, and sent water flowing westward in Tom Paine Slough, prompting residents and other volunteers to begin filling sandbags around the clock and rebuilding the dam to curtail the amount of water overflowing the banks of the slough where there are no levees.
Prisoners from the San Joaquin County Jail joined the sandbaging, and members of the Tracy Elks Lodge provided meals for volunteers whose efforts limited the amount of flood waters spreading from the slough. The reclamation district installed pumps to move water from the western end of the slough over a shored up levee to Delta waterways.
Flood waters spread as far west as MacArthur Drive north of Tracy. Tracy wasn’t flooded, but it was a close call, one of many I’ve seen since 1938.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
