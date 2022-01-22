The annual Tracy Art League “Expressions!” juried art show returns will return after a 1-year hiatus, moving to three galleries at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in March.
The show, held in past years during February at the Tracy Community Center, was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tracy Art League is a nonprofit organization that promotes and encourages community interest in the arts and personal development in artists, craftsmen, and art aficionados in the San Joaquin Valley communities.
The show draws artists from across Northern California
This year’s Expressions! will be the 30th annual show and feature works in • Sculpture and 3-Dimensional
• Oil and Acrylic
• Watercolor
• Pastel and drawing
• Graphics and mixed media
• Glass
• Photography
A call for entries for this year’s show opened on Wednesday at www.SmarterEntry.com/CallsForEntry/TAL . The deadline to submit photos of art works for consideration in the show is Feb. 16.
Special cash awards are given along with a special purchase award of an art piece by the city of Tracy.
The show will open March 26 and run through May 28 at the Grand Galleries, 715 N. Central Avenue.
Docent led student tours of the art will move to a virtual format this year because of the pandemic.
In past years nearly 3,000 Tracy Unified School District students took part in the Expressions! tours at the community center.
An opening reception, panel discussion and another special event are still to be announced.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
