The Seventh Annual Downtown Tracy Artwalk is set to join the Downtown Tracy Farmers Market this summer as the Tracy Cultural Art Division and the Tracy City Center Association collaborate to host the annual event.
The Artwalk will join the farmers market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 24 and July 22, and will be featured during the the Downtown Wine Stroll on Sept. 16 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Past Artwalks were held on Friday and Saturday evenings along with the Wine Stroll starting in 2016. The Artwalk is a free event featuring local visual and performing artists, vendors, and community organization with displays and performances in and around the Gran Theatre Center for Arts.
Selected participants are invited to display and sell art, offer activities, network, perform for tips, promote services and collaborate with other artists at no cost.
A limited number of first-time participants may be selected by the Tracy Arts Commission to be presented with compensation as an Emerging Artist.
Anyone interested in exhibiting and selling artwork, performing or participating in any way has to provide contact information with name, phone and email; whether it is your first Artwalk; a short bio describing who you are and what you do; a description of your activity or display; work samples showing your work or public display; what dates you would like to participate in the Artwalk.
The participation request deadline is June 1, with all information emailed to william.wilson@cityoftracy.org.
Submissions will be reviewed and participation confirmed by the Cultural Arts Supervisor at the Grand the week of June 5.
For more information visit www.atthegrand.org/special-events.
