Tracy Babe Ruth youth baseball league held its opening day ceremonies on Saturday at Legacy Fields, starting off the baseball season for 665 players for the 2022 season. Dignitaries in attendance included San Joaquin County Supervisor Robert Rickman, Tracy Mayor Nancy Young and Tracy Councilwoman Eleassia Davis and Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington was there to throw out the first pitch.

