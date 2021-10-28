The Tracy High boys water polo team went 2-2 at the DeLong Tournament on Saturday at Johansen High in Modesto.
The Bulldogs opened with a 12-3 win over Turlock High, with Jacob Herren leading the Tracy offense, scoring six goals and providing two assists, and he led the Tracy defense with five steals. Junior Kanoa Stoddard added three goals, and juniors Peter Perea, Benjamin Melendez and Thomas Metge also scored goals. Melendez had three assists, and Metge and senior Micah Masten also had assists.
The Bulldogs lost their second game of the tournament 14-0 to Clayton Valley Charter High.
The Tracy team faced Kennedy High next, taking an 11-10 loss. Herren scored four goals, Melendez scored three goals and had an assist, Metge scored two goals, and Stoddard scored a goal. Junior Bryant Martinez led the Tracy defense with four steals.
The Bulldogs finished with a 17-10 win over Pacheco High. Herren scored five goals and had four assists and three steals. Masten scored three goals and had three steals, Stoddard and Metge scored two goals each, and junior Paden Amos, Tyler Pahulu, senior Brett Morris and sophomore Jacob Ballutay and Melendez each scored goals, and Stoddard provided four assists.
