Two brothers from Tracy have been recognized for their academic excellence as they were named to the Ripon College Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
David Neal Hickman and Kyler Hickman were named to the list for students who achieved a 3.40 grade-point average or higher on a 4.00 scale and who have completed at least 12 credits of regular letter-graded work for the semester.
Ripon College, in Ripon, Wis., was founded in 1851 with its liberal arts and sciences curriculum and residential campus that create an intimate learning community in which students experience a richly personalized education. The college was awarded a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa in 1953 in recognition of its academic excellence.
For more information about the college visit www.ripon.edu.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.