A picture of whisky being poured into a glass won picture of the year honors from the Tracy Camera Club.
Mike Hodges photo “Golden Pour” won the club’s Photo of the Month contest for October on the competition’s “motion” category.
For the end of the year competition the club selected mostly photos that had score a perfect “10” in the monthly contests and the pictures were ranked by a panel of three judges. Winners were also selected in the different member classes based on skill and points accumulated during the monthly contests.
Hodges winner was taken with his Canon 90D digital camera with a Sigma 24-70 mm ART lens set at 70mm using an exposure of 1/1200 of a second at f/3.2 with an ISO setting of 800.
Discussing his photo in October Hodges said he chose a specific brand of Scotch for its rich deep golden color and the bottle for its unique neck shape.
“I was using actual Scotch so after each round of pouring I would carefully funnel it back into the bottle, trying not to spill a drop, cleaning the glass, setting it back up and trying again. I took about 40 shots — no pun intended— to get the right in-glass motion I was looking for,” Hodges said.
Casey Goodall took second and third place photos of the year honors.
His second place photo “Aussie” was taken with a Canon 7D MK II using a Canon EF-S 17 -55mm 2.8 lens. His exposure settings were 1/250 of a sec at f.8 with an ISO of 100.
His third place photo was a still life titled “Pima, Acoma and Ute Artifacts.” The picture was taken with a Canon 7D MK II using a Canon EF-S 17 -55mm 2.8 lens. His exposure settings were 1/250 of a sec at f.13 with an ISO of 100.
The Tracy Camera Club has members ranging from beginner to advanced and professional. New members are welcome to join, and more information can be found about the club at http://www.tracycameraclub.org.
