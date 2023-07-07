Tracy Cannabis Collective opened its doors to the community on Friday, establishing the city’s first storefront to offer adult-use cannabis products under the state’s Proposition 64 rules.
Michelle Trew, one of the owners of the business, described how after a 2-year wait, including 9 months since gaining approval from the Tracy Planning Commission to turn the building at 85 E. 10th St. into a cannabis dispensary, the final steps came together last week.
“We had a final inspection done with all of the departments -- police, fire, building -- yesterday morning that came through and did one more walkthrough with us, and we had a couple of things that we addressed,” Trew said on Friday, adding that all they needed at that point was for Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington to sign off on the occupancy permit for the shop.
“They let us know about 6 or so last evening (Thursday). We got a call from Lt. (Miguel) Contreras, with the go-ahead, so we were very excited.”
“We stayed up late, tried to gather everything together and get ready to open. We came early this morning and opened at noon, and we had probably 15 to 20 people in line already, and handed out water because it was so toasty. We chose the hottest day so far or the year to open.”
Tracy Cannabis Collective is just one of several cannabis retailers to gain city and state permits. Even before the business could sell its products Trew and the company’s co-owners have been active in establishing themselves as a new local business venture.
They’ve been among the most vocal supporters of the local cannabis industry in Tracy, especially as final permission to open was delayed while the city attorney’s office reviewed businesses’ community benefits proposals.
They had anticipated opening in fall of 2021, and since then have held open houses and educational events at their site. Even before they could sell anything they built a following.
“The public has been overwhelmingly supportive. Everyone has been really happy,” Trew said. “Once we found out we were open we have Facebook and Instagram and we posted on there. We also changed our Google search, which showed us as being ‘temporarily closed,’ to ‘We are open.’”
While Tracy has previously had medical cannabis dispensaries, cannabis for adult use became legal when Proposition 64, approved by California voters in 2016, created the Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act. Tracy established its own ordinances in December 2019, and then worked out a system to prioritize which businesses should get permits.
At first the city planned to limit the number of dispensaries in town to four, and it awarded those permits in June 2021 after reviewing 41 applications, including 31 for retail storefronts. By the end of July 2021 several of those that did not get permits protested, including some that proposed operations other than the retail storefronts.
Among the criteria on the scoring system was local ownership, and Trew fits that category as a Tracy resident for nearly three decades.
The Tracy City Council reconsidered, and changed the rule so that up to 11 retail storefronts would be allowed. Tracy Cannabis Collective was among them, and they received their city permit in March 2022.
CHCC Inc., DBA Tracy Cannabis Collective & Tracy Wellness Collective, gained its state permit on June 3, 2022, and then gained Tracy Planning Commission approval for its conditional use permit for 85 E. 11th St. on Sept. 14, 2022.
Now that they’re open Tracy Cannabis Collective is ready to join the city’s downtown business mix. The Tracy Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Thursday morning, and today will be a grand opening, starting at noon, with vendors and other featured guests on-hand.
Meanwhile the business was continuing to stock its shelves with the variety of cannabis products that are available.
“We knew we’d probably be open this week or next week,” Trew said. “We still have more to come, so this is only a portion of what we will have in the future. We will be expanding as we grow.”
On the first day of business folks dropped by to buy cannabis flower and edibles. Extracts, tinctures, beverages and infused oils and creams will also be available. They’ll range from those with high THC, which has intoxicating effects, to those that are strictly CBD, which have no intoxicating effects but are effective for therapeutic uses.
Trew added that the emphasis is on adult use. People who enter the store must show a government-issued identification like a driver’s license, proving they’re 21 or older, before they can enter the dispensary portion of the business. Tracy Cannabis Collective will also require people to be members before they can buy products.
“We have them sign a membership agreement, which states different things, like they will follow California law, the city ordinances. They will respect our building and other patrons. That allows us to hold people accountable. We want to make sure our members are following the law like we do,” she said.
For Friday’s soft opening the owners in the partnership were on-hand to greet and serve customers. Trew noted that the owners are all experienced in the cannabis business.
“Where we came from, A Therapeutic Alternative, where I worked for almost the past 4 years, it’s cliché, but we are like a family,” Trew said.
A Therapeutic Alternative had been a strictly medical cannabis dispensary in Sacramento, with Tracy Cannabis Collective partner Kimberly Cargile as executive director, prior to passage of Proposition 64.
Trew noted that the business now is seeking to expand its staff, having already interviewed a few applicants, who must also pass background checks before they can be cleared for employment.
