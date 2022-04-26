Tracy residents celebrated Earth Day by planting trees and learning about natural resources during a celebration held on Ninth Street Saturday morning.
Sponsored by the Tracy Earth Project and the city of Tracy, the event featured volunteers planting nine sycamore trees around the Tracy Community Center and on Ninth Street.
A bike rodeo with help from the California Highway Patrol featuring free bike helmets for children was held as part of the celebration.
Visitors could learn about topics including energy conservation or natural resources from educational booths, take part in chalk art on the sidewalk and there was also entertainment from Sparkles the Clown.
The event ended with a free viewing of the “Kiss the Ground” at the Tracy Community Center.
