The first-ever Tracy Pride event came to Lincoln Park on Sunday, marking a milestone in the acceptance of the LGBTQ community as part of Tracy’s cultural diversity mix.
Andrea JuarezSmith and William Muetzenberg organized the event, which brought music, food, vendors and community and non-profit groups to the park for the day. The event started with the singing of the National Anthem by Briana Grace Caudillo, followed by presentations from political leaders, including Tracy City Council members Veronica Vargas, Dan Arriola and Mateo Bedolla, as well as 10th District Congressman Josh Harder and Fifth District State Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman, who is the vice chair of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus.
All thanked the Tracy Pride Team for organizing the inaugural event.
“As the mother of a gay son I’m extremely proud that finally Tracy is inclusive, all inclusive. It’s a huge milestone for Tracy and what a great event you’ve put together for Tracy,” Vargas said.
Arriola, who lobbied for the rainbow Pride flag to fly over Tracy City Hall in 2019 shortly after he took office, added that growing up in Tracy as an LGBTQ youth the progress the city has made is personal to him.
“When I was walking up the steps and I saw all of these rainbow flags and all of these inclusive flags I had an emotional moment because I grew up in this town and like so many young people we did not have representation in this community,” Arriola said, adding that as a teen he saw anti-gay attacks come to town.
“I remember back in 2006 when right there, right across the street, we had the Westboro Church come and oppose an LGBTQ student who was not allowed to bring his boyfriend to prom,” he said.
“On behalf of that young teenage person who never thought they would fit in, I want to thank this community for finally getting representation, for fighting for diversity and for equity, and for making sure there is an inclusive place for all people in the city of Tracy, and especially today for the LGBTQ community, you are here in Tracy, you are loved.”
