Tracy Breakfast Lions Club members Dave McClanahan (from left) Greg Bidlack and Jim Fisher man the griddles as they cook pancakes during the annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast at Lincoln Park Tuesday morning.
Drones from Skye Dreams create an outline of the United States above Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium set to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” during a drone show to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
Tracy Breakfast Lions Club members John Arrington (left) and Greg Bidlack flip pancakes as they spend a shift on the griddles during the annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast at Lincoln Park Tuesday morning.
Drones form an American flag near the conclusion of a drone show at the Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
Pilot Gary Michalek lifts off in his balloon as David Robinson prepares to launch as the pair kicked off the Fourth of July celebration with a balloon launch at Lincoln Park on Tuesday morning.
The Tracy Tritons Swim Team shows their spirit as their float heads down Central Avenue in the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Tuesday morning.
Gary Michalek pilots his balloon over Lincoln Park on Tuesday morning as a hot air balloon launch kicked off Fourth of July festivities in Tracy on Tuesday morning.
Pilot Gary Michalek spreads his balloon out as he prepares to inflate his balloon for a Fourth of July balloon launch at Lincoln Park on Tuesday morning.
Pilots David Robinson (left, center) and Gary Michalek watch a helium balloon rise as they check the wind before their Fourth of July balloon launch at Lincoln Park on Tuesday morning.
Gary Michalek (right) and his crew inflate his balloon for a Fourth of July launch at Lincoln Park on Tuesday morning.
David Robinson lifts off from Lincoln Park to start the Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday morning.
Gary Michalek’s balloon (left) and David Robinson’s balloon climb away from Lincoln Park to start the Fourth of July festivities Tuesday morning.
David Robinson checks the interior of his balloon as it inflates for a launch from Lincoln Park to start the Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday morning.
David Robinson gives a blast of propane as he inflates his balloon for a launch from Lincoln Park to start the Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday morning.
Two hot air balloons launched from Lincoln Park to start the Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday morning.
The crowd watches as one of the balloons lifts off from Lincoln Park to start the Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday morning.
A balloon launch from Lincoln Park kicked off the Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday morning.
Balloons inflate for their Fourth of July liftoff from Lincoln Park on Tuesday morning.
Visitors watch as a balloon is readied for inflation for a launch from Lincoln Park to start the Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday morning.
Gary Michalek’s balloon inflates at Lincoln Park on Tuesday morning.
Gary Michalek climbs away from Lincoln Park as as David Robinson prepares to launch as the pair kicked off the Fourth of July celebration with a balloon launch at Lincoln Park on Tuesday morning.
Balloons inflate for a Fourth of July launch from Lincoln Park on Tuesday morning.
Michael Gardner from Skye Dreams places drones into position for a drone show at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
Marlo Medina from Skye Dreams places some of the 100 drones into position for a drone show at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
Drones from Skye Dreams create a picture above Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium during a drone show to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
Michael Gardner from Skye Dreams adds drones to a line for a drone show at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night
Dancers groove above Wayne Schneider Stadium during a drone show to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
100 drones from Skye Dreams were used in a drone show at Wayne Schneider Stadium to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
Drones from Skye Dreams get a final check before heading up at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium for a show to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
A Minion hovers over Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium during a drone show to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
Drones from Skye Dreams make a pair of boots as “Footloose” is played during a drone show to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
Drones from Skye Dreams fly above Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium during a drone show to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
Terry Toews from Skye Dreams sets up a radio transmitter for a drone show at Wayne Schneider Stadium Tuesday night.
A surfboard rides a wave in a picture created by drones above Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium during a drone show to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
100 drones were readied for a drone show at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
Terry Toews from Skye Dreams adds a battery pack to a drone for a show at Wayne Schneider Stadium Tuesday night.
Marlo Medina from Skye Dreams places some of the 100 drones into position for a drone show at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
Drones from Skye Dreams wait in position for a show at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
A variety of pictures were created by drones in a show above Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
Michael Gardner from Skye Dreams helps prepare 100 drones for a light show at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
Drones from Skye Dreams make stars during a drone show at Tracy High’s Wayne Schneider Stadium to conclude Fourth of July festivities Tuesday night.
Tracy Breakfast Lions Club members Mitch Pino (left) and Bill Swenson cook sausages for annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast at Lincoln Park Tuesday morning.
Tracy Breakfast Lions Club members serve pancakes and sausages to guests at the annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast at Lincoln Park Tuesday morning.
Tracy Breakfast Lions Club’s Ron Yerian adds batter to the griddle during the annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast at Lincoln Park Tuesday morning
Tracy Breakfast Lions Club members Jim Fisher (left) and Greg Yerian get an order of pancakes ready during the annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast at Lincoln Park Tuesday morning.
Visitors join in the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast at Lincoln Park Tuesday morning.
A member of the Rail Town Off-Road 4x4 Club drives down Central Avenue during the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Tuesday morning.
Players and a bat wave to the crowd from the Tracy Little League float in the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Tuesday morning.
The American Legion and VFW color guard leads the way down 10th Street in the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Tuesday morning.
American Heritage Girls Troop CA5160 ride on a float along 10th Street during the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Tuesday morning.
The Jazzercise Fitness parade entry walks down 10th Street during the 4th of July parade through downtown Tracy Tuesday morning.
A member of the Mini Lizzies AAHmES Modesto Shriners Club drives with the Tracy Masonic Family entry in the Fourth of July parade Tuesday morning.
Sparkles the Clown waves to the crowd during the Fourth of July parade Tuesday morning.
A youngster operates a bubble machine for the California Advantage Real Estate decorated car in the Fourth of July parade Tuesday morning.
A rider on the Tracy Masonic Family float keeps the crowd cooled down during the Fourth of July parade Tuesday morning.
Parade watchers get cooled off by the Tracy Masonic Family float during the Fourth of July parade Tuesday morning.
Students at Pinnacle Taekwondo show their skill during the Fourth of July parade Tuesday morning.
The Girl Scout Service Unit #116 marches in the Fourth of July parade Tuesday morning.
The Tracy Moose Lodge 2283 moose walks with a friend during the Fourth of July parade Tuesday morning.
Riders from Tracy Bike Life join the procession down 10th Street during the Fourth of July parade Tuesday morning.
Cub Scouts from Pack 525 join in the Fourth of July parade through downtown Tracy Tuesday morning.
Thousands of people lined Central Avenue and 10th Street to watch the Fourth of July parade Tuesday morning.
Members from Classic Gymnastics perform during the Fourth of July parade Tuesday morning.
The Tracy Rotary Club and Tracy African American Association make their way down Central Avenue during the Fourth of July parade Tuesday morning.
The Tracy Unified Soccer Girls Strikers send a ball into the crowd as they head along Central Avenue in the Fourth of July parade Tuesday morning.
The Off the Hanger decorated vehicle entry in the Fourth of July parade heads down 10th Street Tuesday morning.
Visitors find a cool spot to watch the Fourth of July parade along Central Avenue Tuesday morning.
Kids cool off in the splash pad at the Front Street Plaza after the Fourth of July parade Tuesday morning.
Family activities, including a balloon artist, were at the Front Street Plaza following the Fourth of July parade Tuesday morning.