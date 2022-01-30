Cadet Technical Sergeant Scott Paterson of the California Wing’s Tri-Valley Composite Squadron 156, based at Livermore Municipal Airport, received the Air Force Association Outstanding Civil Air Patrol Squadron Cadet Award on Jan. 19.
Paterson, an eighth-grader at Poet Christian School in Tracy and a Civil Air Patrol member since March 2020, carries a 4.0 GPA in school, and has earned the Principal’s Honor Roll for the last 4 years. Sergeant Paterson’s activities outside of Civil Air Patrol include soccer where he plays the goalie position with his team from Tracy Youth Soccer League, winning championship medals in 2019 and 2021.
“This was unexpected and I am honored to receive this award,” Patterson said upon learning that he had been selected for the commendation.
Paterson is the Bravo Flight Sergeant of Squadron 156 and has held multiple staff positions for the squadron. Prior to his appointment as Bravo Flight Sergeant, Paterson managed the Cadet Orientation program, called “Great Start,” for 5 consecutive cycles. Paterson also completed a term as the squadron’s Cadet Emergency Services NCOIC where he assisted in the preparation of cadet members to participate in Civil Air Patrol’s emergency services missions.
Sergeant Paterson is a graduate of the 2021 California Wing Encampment and the 2021 Aerospace Education STEM Academy. Paterson is also an avid flyer, having completed three orientation flights with Civil Air Patrol as well as C-130 military orientation flights in December 2021.
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine Cessna aircraft and more than 2,100 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.
Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 107 lives in fiscal 2020. CAP’s 56,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies.
As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. Members also serve as mentors to over 23,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.
