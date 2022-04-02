When he started his teaching career three decades ago, Vic Alkire hadn’t envisioned that he would one day be among Tracy’s longest-serving varsity coaches.
Even with a lifelong love for baseball, he only tentatively accepted the offer to become Tracy High’s varsity baseball coach in 1993 after the Bulldogs’ coach, Steve Lopez, left to help establish the athletic program at the new West High campus across town.
“I really had no intention of applying for it. The athletic director at the time, Don Nicholson, reached out to me and said, ‘Would you be interested in applying for the baseball job?’” Alkire said. “I was hesitant at first because that just wasn’t one of my goals.”
Now after 29 seasons as the Bulldogs’ head coach Alkire, 77, is retiring. His retirement from baseball follows his retirement in 2009 from a 22-year career with Tracy Unified School District, the entire time at Monte Vista Middle School where he taught history and other subjects.
Alkire said there are plenty of memories, including 425 wins and 293 losses leading up to the 2022 season, including back-to-back Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 South titles in 2016 and 2017.
“My favorite part is happening now, and that’s – all along but moreso now – to see kids here in the baseball program, to have coached five or six kids that I’ve coached their dads, so I’ve been in it that long,” he said.
Because his retirement has been no secret, many other players have showed up at Bulldog baseball games at Monte Vista Middle School to check in with their former coach.
“The other thing is just to see the kids play baseball here go on to college and graduate and they come back here a few years later and you can see how successful they are,” Alkire said. “You hope that maybe there’s something you said along the way, or the way you treated them, that might have had something to do with that.”
Alkire is originally from Oklahoma, and said there was no organized youth baseball near the family’s rural home, so his exposure to the sport was through radio broadcasts of games, and also an uncle, 10 years older than him, who played high school baseball.
He was 12 years old when his family moved to California, settling in Tracy several months after making the move
“The first baseball I played was in high school, my freshman year at Tracy High. I’d never played organized baseball before then,” Alkire said.
He graduated in 1968, attended Stockton College, soon to become San Joaquin Delta College, and was at San Jose State when he was drafted into the military. He then spent 2 years on active duty, including service in Korea, before returning to Tracy to work with the Southern Pacific Railroad while completing his education at Stanislaus State.
To mark his retirement, the Tracy High Baseball Boosters are hosting a dinner Saturday night at IPFES Hall on Ninth Street.
Alkire said that his retirement from coaching comes as he and his wife, Marie, spend more and more time traveling across the country. They have a son and a daughter who now live in Michigan, and another son in Texas, which adds up to about six plane trips each year to see their children and grandchildren.
Just as he was hesitant to take a coaching job three decades ago, he was also hesitant to leave a life in baseball behind.
“It sounds cliché, but I’ve enjoyed every day of it. To me it’s an extension of playing baseball. I loved the game when I played the game and this allowed me to still come out to the ball park every day and smell the grass, or whatever it is that reminds you of baseball. I was really fortunate that I was able to do something that I just loved to do.”
