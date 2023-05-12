The city of Tracy grew by 785 residents in 2022, a change of 0.8%, bringing the city’s population to 95,615 residents, according to the latest population estimates from the California Department of Finance.
The city’s growth and population growth in San Joaquin County come as California’s overall population has seen a decline since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s statewide numbers, a decline of 138,400 residents, or 0.35%, brings the state population to 38,940,231, marking a slowdown in that decline compared to 2021, when the state lost 207,800 residents, a decline of 0.53%.
The population of San Joaquin County saw an increase of 0.4% in 2022, adding 3,334 residents, though parts of the county, including the cities of Stockton, Escalon and Ripon, as well as the unincorporated parts of the county, all saw declines in population.
The county’s growth was driven by new development, especially in the city of Lathrop as the River Islands development continues to expand. Lathrop’s growth rate, 11.1%, or 3,505 residents, brings that town’s population to 35,080, and makes Lathrop the fastest growing city with a population over 30,000 in California. Lathrop also has the most residents added to any city with under 300,000 population in California.
The state credits stable births, fewer deaths and an increase in immigration for the slowdown in the state’s population decline. The state reports that births decreased slightly from 420,800 in 2021 to 418,800 in 2022, while deaths decreased more substantially, from 333,300 people in 2021 to 311,900 persons in 2022. That translates to a natural increase of 106,900 people in 2022 compared to 87,400 in 2021.
The state reports that foreign immigration nearly tripled in 2022 compared to the prior year, with a net gain of 90,300 persons in 2022 compared to 31,300 in 2021. While foreign immigration to California has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, natural increase has not rebounded. Total births remain low due to fertility declines; while deaths have eased gradually from their pandemic peak, they remain elevated.
The full report and statistics can be found at https://dof.ca.gov/forecasting/demographics/estimates/
