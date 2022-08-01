Hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies were handed out to students at the Tracy Family Resource Center to conclude the annual Stuff the Cruiser supplies drive.
The Tracy Police Department teamed up with the center collecting backpacks and various school supplies to fill them with over two weekends at Walmart.
On July 28 Officers came to the center to help hand out the backpacks to families in need who had signed up in advance.
Backpacks were handed out to students in kindergarten through 12th grade with age-appropriate supplies. More than 200 were distributed the first day as officers helped students select their backpack.
