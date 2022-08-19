Two girls from Tracy competed for crowns in a pageant and princess program at the inaugural California Garlic Festival held over the weekend at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton.
Tenaya Spikes was one of six young women to compete for the title of Miss California Garlic Festival for women aged 16 to 20, winning the congeniality award on Saturday.
The pageant held Saturday was one of three competitions that also included Teen Miss California Garlic Festival for ages 13 to 15 and Ms. California Garlic Festival for women aged 20-and-older.
Along with crowning a queen in each division a first runner up was named with all receiving a custom crown and sash.
Mallory Myers of Manteca was named Teen Miss California Garlic Festival, Brooklynn Cockriel of Ripon was named Miss California Garlic Festival, and Kayla Schmidig of Lodi was named Ms. California Garlic Festival.
Other awards included scholarships of $750 and $250 for the top two in the Miss Division and special awards such as congeniality, spirit, photogenic and fun-fashion.
The festival also featured a California Garlic Festival Princess Program for girls 12-years-and under. Penelope Roberts of Tracy was one of 15 girls on Sunday in the Princess program
All of the princess contestants participated in a showcase that included fashion runway and on-stage questions and then each of them was crowned by the new Garlic Queens selected on Saturday.
Plans are already underway for the 2023 Garkic festival pageants and anyone interested in being notified of when applications are available can contact ShimLacy@gmail.com.
