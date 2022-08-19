Sai Pidathala of Tracy has been accepted to study at the Creighton University Phoenix Health Sciences Campus in Phoenix, Ariz. A white-coat ceremony on July 30 affirmed her admission to the new 4-year medical school, which opened last year.
Pidathala graduated in May, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science degree from Creighton University’s Omaha, Neb., campus, one of 1,962 graduates to collect their diplomas in May.
