Tracy had another epic heat wave 42 years ago

Hey, how hot is it today anyway? Boy, how long will this heat wave last?
No doubt, these questions, or something close to them, have frequently been asked in the past week.
But just to give you sunbaked Tracy area residents some “it could be worse” relief, let me take you back to the summer of 1980.
It was then that we suffered 15 consecutive days of “triple-digit” temperatures, all at or above 100 degrees. It started on July 20, 1980, and continued, without a cool-air breather along the way, through Aug 3.
And just to add a rolling start to 100-degree-plus record heat wave, July 19, 1980, the day before it started, hit 99 degrees.
The hottest day during the 15-day run was 111 on July 25, 1980, just one degree short of tying the then-record one-day record of 112, which had been set on June 15, 1961.
By the way, the 112 degrees on June 15, 1961, blew the top off the city’s thermometer in the firehouse. The firefighters had to use the Celsius reading and calibrate it to Fahrenheit.
And just to cool things down a bit — actually a lot — the final question of our weather-temperature quiz is, “What was the record cold-temperature day in the Tracy area?”
That day was Dec. 23, 1990, recorded at Larry Rinauro’s weather station in Carbona.
The sub-freezing temperatures for several days kept local plumbers busy repairing water pipes that had burst. Water pipes in several attics burst, flooding homes, according to the story in the Press.
But enough of frozen pipes. We’re still dealing with the series of consecutive sizzling-hot days. Let’s just hope there won’t be any new records of consecutive 100-degree-plus days any time soon; 15 sizzlers in a row are more than enough.
