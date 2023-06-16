Tracy High School Athletic Director Matthew Shrout is the newest member of the Tracy Parks and Community Services Commission. The Tracy City Council affirmed Shrout’s appointment to the commission at the council’s June 6 meeting.
Shrout’s career in education began after he graduated from Cal State Hayward, now known as Cal State East Bay, and was a teacher and coach at Logan High School in Union City before coming to Tracy, where he has 19 years of teaching and coaching experience at Tracy High, including 11 years as the head coach of the Bulldog football team. He also holds a Master’s Degree in educational administration, with an administrative services credential.
In his application for the commission, Shrout noted that Tracy Unified School District and city’s Parks and Community Services Commission should work together for the benefit of all ages of Tracy residents. He cites experience with other sports and community groups as well, including Tracy Little League, Tracy Express Fastpitch Softball, the Lions Club and Tracy Junior Warriors basketball.
Councilmen Matt Bedolla and Dan Evans interviewed four applicants for the job and recommended Shrout, who was approved by the full council on a unanimous vote on May 16. In making the appointment, the commission affirmed that Shrout will fill the remainder of the term formerly held by Lori Souza, set to expire at the end of January 2024, and is appointed to a full term that will expire in January 2028.
