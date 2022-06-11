Brady Willis, Tracy High Class of 2018, graduated from Berea College in Berea, Ky., on May 8 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He was among 215 graduates in the college’s Class of 2022, the first since 2019 to receive their diplomas in an in-person ceremony.
While at Berea Willis served as President of the Student Government Association, and President of the Alpha Psi Omega national honor society for students who demonstrate excellence in theatrical performance and technical theatre. He also was Berea’s 2022 recipient of the C. Louis Smith Award for the most outstanding student in the Political Science program.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.