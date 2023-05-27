Tracy High alumna receives U.S. Navy commission

Isabella Ellis, a 2019 graduate of Tracy High, makes her first salute as a U.S. Navy Officer upon receiving her commission as an Ensign on May 6. Ellis received a 4-year Navy ROTC scholarship prior to attending the University of Utah, where she recently completed a Bachelor of Science degree in biology with an emphasis in neurobiology and a minor in naval science. Her next assignment is naval flight school in Pensacola, Fla.

