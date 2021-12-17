Julia Macedo celebrated her 100th birthday among her family and friends at the Manteca Golf Course on Saturday, but that was not the only celebration of the day. The Tracy High School alumnus also spent her time reconnecting with her class of 1941 classmates, dually treating her birthday shindig as a belated 80-year Bulldogs class reunion.
“It is very heartwarming to be here and see all my family and friends,” said Macedo after making her way back to her table in the golf course’s Chez Shari ballroom, which was filled with over 130 loved ones to celebrate Macedo’s big day.
Tracy High’s class of 1941 has 11 surviving alumni who graduated on June 11, 1941, just a few months before the U.S. entered World War II. Three of them, alongside Macedo, attended Saturday’s festivities: Lucille (Colli) Mammen, Lavina (Lucas) Monk and Manuel Dutra. Bruno Marchini and Steve Arnaudo, who still resides in Tracy, were also slated to attend but had to bow out last-minute due to illness.
The class said their last reunion was two years ago at Dutra’s ranch in the Stockton area. The Bulldogs were supposed to meet up again earlier in the year but plans had fallen through. So Macedo’s children had the idea to turn her birthday party into a double celebration.
“Out of the five that are sitting over there, it adds up to 497 years. Wow,” said Macedo’s son, Dave Macedo, who gave some opening remarks before sending tables off to get food.
Tracy alumni from younger generations sang the alma mater song at the class of 1941’s table and Dutra’s son, Tom Dutra, presented the class with a copy of the original Tracy Press issue from June 13, 1941, which featured the graduating class, including their senior portraits.
Macedo was born and raised in a dairy in Tracy. She was born on Dec. 22, 1921 to Albert and Julia Cardoza, the youngest of six children and the only daughter amongst her parents.
Macedo married Manuel Macedo on Aug. 9, 1942 while he was serving in the army. After he was discharged, the two settled down back in the Central Valley and adopted and raised their three children, Daniel, Dave and Maryann.
“I am eternally grateful to Mom and Dad for adopting David, Maryann and I to be their children,” said Daniel during a toast to his mother. “There are not enough words to express our thanks to them for raising us, loving us and caring for us as wonderfully as they did. They gave us a new life.”
The couple was known to travel and visit with friends and family from different parts of the globe, including visiting Daniel when he was stationed in Germany in 1976. Manuel died after a four-year-long battle with cancer on Dec. 4, 1977.
Macedo was remarried to Wilson J. “Phil” Phelps from 1981 until his death in Sept. 2014. The two were also known for traveling domestically with Phelp’s truck club across the U.S. as well as taking a trip to China.
Macedo now lives in Ripon with her daughter Maryann Seidlitz and her son-in-law Steve. She also has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who love her dearly. Macedo spends her days knitting, doing puzzles and playing the game “Spite and Malice” on her tablet. Her son Dave even added that she could still do the books at the ranch if she wanted to.
“What to say about mom? She is so lovely, caring, respectful. She's a hard worker. Her family comes first — second to her faith, and she is a true woman of God, and she's the one that's responsible for us being as Christian and as successful as we are,” said Dave. “She’s a wonderful, wonderful mother. Couldn’t ask for anyone better.”
