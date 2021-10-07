Tracy crowned their homecoming royalty during a night rally as part of their week of homecoming festivities.
Tracy High seniors Dwayne Thomas and Ashleigh Garcia were named the king and queen to end the rally which featured dances and performances by clubs, cheer squads, the marching band and the homecoming royal court.
Each class had a skit based on a part of California with seniors in Santa Cruz, Juniors in the valley, Sophomores in Los Angles and freshmen in Yosemite.
Homecoming activities continued with a powderpuff football game between the junior and senior class on Thursday night and a homecoming parade through downtown Tracy at 3 p.m. on Friday.
Homecoming concludes with the Bulldogs facing the Lincoln High Trojans at 7 p.m. at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
