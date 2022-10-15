The Tracy High FFA collected some of the top awards at the Delta Valley Sectional Opening and Closing Ceremonies competition on Sept. 28 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education. Tracy took first place in the Officer Team competition and also claimed individual medals in the Officer (chapter officers), Open (non-officers, sophomores through seniors) and Greenhand (freshmen) competition.
The competition included 275 individuals from FFA chapters from around the Delta Valley Section. This contest challenges a team of six students from each chapter to demonstrate correct use of FFA opening and closing ceremonies, requiring them to memorize, practice and conduct ceremonies of an official FFA meeting in front of a panel of judges.
Members of the Officer team included Kathleen Morelos, Paige Cordano, Danielle Francis, Payton Ulloa, Janet Romo and Audrianna Alegre. In addition to the team award, individual awards went to Ulloa, first place Outstanding Vice President, and Francis, third place Outstanding President.
On Tracy High’s Open team, Ella Whitecotton took second place for Outstanding Reporter, and on the Greenhand team, Grace Finton took first place Outstanding Sentinel, and Abigal Avila was third place, Outstanding President.
The other top teams at the competition included Ripon Christian FFA, first place, Open, and Manteca FFA, first place, Greenhand.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
