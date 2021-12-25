Tracy High students in the school’s FEAST Catering Club got a rare chance to go Hollywood on Dec. 14, providing food for a movie filming in town.
FEAST, which stands for Food Education and Service Training, partnered with the Grand Foundation to provide cooked meals for the cast and crew of ‘Grapefruit,’ an independent film that was being shot at an east Tracy home. The Foundation provided $200 in gift cards to FEAST and helped find catering from local restaurants for the film crew on two other nights.
Brooke Dooley, a producer on the film and Tracy native, brought the production to her hometown.
“I was connected with the production through Alayna Carter, a teacher here at Tracy High and Grand Foundation member,” said Diane Pacheco, the Tracy High teacher who runs the FEAST Club. “The students helped prepare Santa Fe grilled chicken ciabatta sandwich with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and a FEAST-made chipotle sauce, homemade Santa Fe pasta salad, chips, FEAST-made brownies and bottles of water.”
The club also prepared a vegetarian sandwich with grilled onions and bell peppers. Pacheco said that the opportunity was the perfect lesson for club members.
“I try to impart in the students that these skills that can be used anywhere they go in the pathway of culinary arts after graduating high school,” she added. “This would include from restaurant to hotel management and hospitality, running their own catering service and so many other possibilities.”
Grand Foundation Board President Param Gill said the group, which supports arts and arts education at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, was pleased to help find a way for Bulldogs to be a part of a professional movie experience.
“We have a long history of partnering with community groups in Tracy, particularly through our popular Dancing with the Tracy Stars annual fundraiser,” Gill said. “But this was something really special. Alayna and the rest of the board were excited to provide a pathway for these students to be a part of something that is so rare in Tracy. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of the movies!”
Pacheco said they were only on set long enough deliver the meals but were tickled to find a direct connection to FEAST.
“I think the most memorable thing was Brooke telling me that she took FEAST at Tracy High in 2005,” Pacheco said. “It was so nice to see that she was able to use our program to cater to her filming crew. Everyone was so friendly and very excited to see dinner being delivered!”
See what Tracy High’s FEAST Club is up to on its Facebook and get more information about joining the Grand Foundation at www.grandfoundation.org.
• Michael Langley is a board member of the Grand Foundation and former editor of the Tracy Press. Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
