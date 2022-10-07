The Tracy High Bulldogs capped a night of club performances with the crowning their homecoming royalty at a night rally Wednesday evening at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Seniors Aidan Monapper and Averie Ireland will reign as king and queen over the Disney themed homecoming as they were announced the winners of the royal court.
Hundreds of students performed in dance, music and skits ranging from the Star Wars clubs “Duel of the Fates” light saber battle to flaming baton twirling and hip hop dance.
Earlier in the week the junior class girls defeated the seniors in the annual powder puff football game.
Homecoming festivities continue today as the Bulldogs march through downtown in the annual homecoming parade down Central from Sixth Street to 10th Street where it turns to head down to East Street.
The Bulldogs homecoming winds to an end as the face the Tokay High Tigers at 7 p.m. at Wayne Schneider.
