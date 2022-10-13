The Tracy High Bulldogs put their school spirit on display for the community in the annual homecoming parade through downtown Tracy Friday afternoon.
The Bulldogs had a Disney them to their homecoming entries with each class taking a portion of Disney for their floats.
Dozens of cars carried club sweethearts along Central Avenue and 10th Street while tractors pulled class floats along the parade route.
Youth football teams and clubs joined the lineup as Tracy High celebrated their conclusion of a week of Homecoming activities leading up to the Friday night football game 45-26 win against Tokay High at Wayne Schneider stadium.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
