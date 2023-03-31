Tracy High’s Dimeera Kadiwala was named as an Outstanding Attorney during the 42nd Annual California Mock Trial finals held two weeks ago in Los Angeles.
Kadiwala was one of three students from across the state to receive Outstanding Attorney as part of the Prosecution Awards presented during the competition featuring teams from 36 counties across the state.
The Tracy High team advanced to the state courtroom battle by defeating St. Mary’s in late February to take the San Joaquin County Mock Trial title.
The 2023 competition featured the fictional case “People v. Franks,” the trial of Jordan Franks, a young actor who finished a run of performances of the Shakespeare-adaptation Macbeth at Sea on a cruise ship with a pretrial issue centering on the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure.
Menlo School in San Mateo County was the overall champion with Dos Pueblos High School in Santa Barbara finishing in second place.
The state Mock Trial competition was sponsored by the Constitutional Rights Foundation and the American Board of Trial Advocates Foundation.
